CHSE Plus 2 Exams 2024 To End Today, 3.8 lakh students were appearing this time

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Plus Two exams is all set to end today that is on Wednesday. The educational board has also released an advisory for the students who will appear for the examinations.

The Higher secondary education board in its important notice revealed that around 3,84,597 students including regular and ex-regular from all streams will appear for the exams. A total of 1,86,889 boys are appearing for the exam while the number of girls stand at 1,99,361. A total of 2,37,750 students to appear in arts, 1,16,620 in science, 26,089 in commerce and 5,791 in vocational studies.

As per the Odisha Board Class 12 exam date sheet, the board examination will end today. The exam were held from 10 am to 1 pm. The appearing students will have three hours and fifteen minutes to complete the exam.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has announced that the results of Plus II examination for Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational will be announced on the same date, informed CHSE examination controller Ashok Nayak.

The Plus II examination will conclude on March 20, 2024. The evaluation process will begin from March 22 and for Science, Commerce , MIL and other languages will be done online and for arts and vocational subjects it will be done in offline mode.

The first phase evaluation will begin from March 22 till April 2 and the second phase will start from April 4 till 15. 2024. CHSE has decided to bring in 15,000 examiners for the evaluation process. Nayak said, that the results for Plus II will be published by May 15.