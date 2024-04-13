No Paan Or Gutkha Allowed In Maa Samalei Temple Premises

Sambalpur: No Paan or gutkha shall be allowed in the Maa Samalei temple premises said reliable reports in this regard on Saturday. The ban shall be effective from April 14, 2024.

There will be a strict crackdown on the tobacco consumers and a heavy fine will be levied. From April 14, paan or gutkha will be completely banned.

No one can eat paan or gutkha or spit inside the shrine. Information about restrictions on use of tobacco inside the temple premises. Nobody inside Maa Samalei Temple, including servants, police personnel, devotees etc can eat Paan or gutkha.

Here it is worth mentioning that paan and gutkha had been banned since January 1 this year in the famous Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha and a dress code had also been enforced.

