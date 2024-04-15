New Odia calendar released by Srimandir, Panchuka to be observed for 4 days

Puri: The new Odia calendar was released by the Srimandir administration. According to the new calendar Panchuka shall be observed only for four days, much to the delight of non-veg lovers.

The new panji (Odia calendar) has been introduced by the temple. This new calendar has been introduced from the beginning of the Odia new year (nababarsa).

However in the current Panji, there is an oddity about the date of the festivals, constellations and planetary movements. This year, Netrautsav, Nabajaubana Darshan and Srigundicha Yatra are on the same day.

The Panji coordination meeting was held in February and then the Odia calendar released today. Brahmins and other enumerators of Panjis were present along with the administration officials of the temple. After a detailed discussion in the meeting, the rituals of the Srimandir was finalized.

This year, instead of 15 days, Anasar ritual will be observed for 13 days. Panchuka, the week that marks the end of the hoy month of Kartik will be observed for 4 days only.