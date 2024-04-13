Preparations for Rukuna Rath of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar underway, meeting held

Bhubaneswar: The Rukuna rath yatra of Lord Lingaraj is scheduled to start in Bhubaneswar on April 16, 2024 that is Tuesday, said reliable reports. As many as 12 platoons of police force will be deployed for the drawing of the Rukuna rath, said reports on Tuesday. According to reports, all the preparations are underway for the smooth completion of the rath yatra.

A meeting was also held with all the authorities and the administration of the temple. The coordination meeting was held at the Kedargouri Kalyan Mandap under the chairmanship of Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh. Reports say, the rath will start rolling at 3:30pm on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning here that 12 platoon police and 100 officers will be deployed. The meeting discussed about traffic control and ambulance service and how the devotees can pull the chariot smoothly. Plain clothes police personnel will keep an eye on the looters and to mantain law and order in and around the area.

In this meeting, the officials of various departments, corporators of various wards, officials of electricity department, BMC officials were present. Reports say that, other related arrangements shall be made by the police which include distributing water, providing security to the devotees, etc.

It has also been requested to ban the playing of obscene songs atop the rath. The traffic arrangements shall also be notified shortly. The vehicles will be diverted on certain routes to avoid over-crowding and congestion of roads.

The rath yatra of Lord Lingaraj is celebrated in Odisha on the day of Ashokastami that takes place in the month of Chaitra. This festival lasts for five to seven days. This festival is believed to be ‘Papa Binashakari Yatra’ which means festival that destroys all evil and sins.

Rukuna Rath is also called ‘Analeuta’ chariot as the chariot does not take any turn during the return journey. The direction of altars of the gods gets changed and the chariot is pulled from opposite side.