Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik holds another roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Naven Patnaik held his third roadshow in Bhubaneswar today from Rental Square to Patia Square and sought votes for party candidates.

Patnaik’s third roadshow inside the State Capital City began from Rental, Omfed Square and passed through Petrol Pump Square, Saliashi, Mayfair, Biju Pattnaik Square, Xavier Square, BDA Sai Temple, Chandrasekharpur Petrol Pump, Damana Max Showroom and concluded at Patia Square amid tight security.

The Chief Minister had held his first roadshow from the Ganganar Chhak in Unit-6 to Sisubhawan Square on May 16 and second roadshow on May 19 from Punama Gate Flyover to near Ekamra Square.

It is worth mentioning here that the campaigning for the third phase election, which will be held in on May 25, will conclude tomorrow.