CM Naveen Patnaik gives witty response to BJP’s AI video allegations, Watch

Bhubaneswar: Attacks and counter attacks of the politicians and their parties have become a common affair in Odsiha amid the ongoing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State. In one of such counter attacks, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik gave a very witty response to the AI video allegations of the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier yesterday, former Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty, while speaking to the media persons, had cast doubts over the authenticity of Patnaik’s short video messages, saying the CM is really appearing in the videos or these are deepfake ones generated through artificial intelligence (AI).

He (Naveen) should speak on different issues in public forums instead of releasing short videos, Mohanty suggested.

However, responding to the saffron leader’s AI video allegations, Naveen Patnaik in a video, which is posted by senior party leader VK Pandian in his Instagram handle, said, “That’s great. They should use their own intelligence.”

Watch the video here: