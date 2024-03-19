Meet Ms Kalinga AI, first Artificial Intelligence News Anchor in Kalinga TV Digital

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga TV Digital has introduced its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) news anchor on Tuesday. News bulletin by the AI anchor Ms Kalinga AI is to be made available on Kalinga TV Digital platforms soon.

As per reports, for the first time in Odisha, an Artificial Intelligence anchor will present news bulletin in Kalinga TV Digital platforms.

The said news bulletin by the AI anchor is scheduled to be webcast every Sunday at 5 pm. The bulletin will bring all the top news of the week from the State of Odisha as well as top national and international happenings.

The AI anchor, Ms Kalinga AI has been created and technically equipped to present top happenings of the week with utmost accuracy.

Watch the video here: