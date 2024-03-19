Here’s how Odisha police is well prepared for 2024 election

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police is well prepared for the 2024 simultaneous elections in Odisha, informed Additional Director General (ADG) of Law & Order Sanjay Kumar.

While speaking to news agency ANI about the preparedness of the State Police, Sanjay Kumar said that the homework of the State police for the four-phase election in Odisha is totally ready. “We are totally geared up,” he said adding that there are two or three major points as ADG (Law & Order) I am looking after.

“The first thing is the deployment of manpower, the force. The ground work is already done. We have 34 police districts and two GRPs. So accordingly, the distribution of force will be done. The first distribution is from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The Home Ministry has given us 75 companies of CAPF. A total of 62 out of 75 have been deployed in different locations and the direct induction is 15 companies. So wherever we have thought the area troublesome or some criticality is there we will deploy the requisite forces there.”

“CAPF has not been deployed in 11 districts, but we are hopeful that very soon we will get the next consignment of CAPF and we will deploy it. In the meantime, we have already deployed our state armed police force to maintain public confidence, to maintain area dominations,” the ADG informed.

He further said, “Our main thrust is how this law and order situation is totally well under control. There is sense of tranquillity. We also have started meeting with the other stakeholders who will help us in maintaining law and order. The main focus is seizure of illegal arms, illegal transaction of money, illegal transportation and seizure of narcotic substances.”

“We also have contacted with our four neighbouring counterparts and 118 border check posts have been established. A total of 3 Static Surveillance Team (SST) and three Flying Squad Team (FST) are already operational,” the officer informed.

It is to be noted here that Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 State Assembly seats. The elections will be held in four phases simultaneously i.e on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.