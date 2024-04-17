Maoists kill Sarpanch suspecting him to be police informer in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a barbaric act, the Maoists killed a Sarpanch of Nayab suspecting him to be a police informer in Malkangiri district.

The deceased Sarpanch has been identified as Pancham Das of Nayab.

The incident took place at Farasgaon under Narayanpur district of Malkangiri-Chhattisgarh border.

The Maoists reached the village and asked him to come out of his house. The ultras shot him dead near his house.

Yesterday, atleast 29 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. Around seven AK series rifles and three Light Machine Guns (LMGs) have also been seized from the scene of the operation.

Three security personnel also sustained injuries in the gunfight but were out of danger.

