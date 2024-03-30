Intoxicated foreign tourist creates ruckus in Puri, detained

Puri: A foreign tourist was detained by police in Puri City in Odisha on charges of creating ruckus allegedly under the influence of intoxication.

The tourist was allegedly creating ruckus on the Puri Sea Beach, said sources adding that though he did not attack anyone or abuse anyone in particular, but his behaviour was beyond their acceptance. Some locals tried to speak to him and pacify him. However, as he continued his behaviour, the locals informed the police about it.

Later, a team of cops from Puri Sea Beach reached the spot and detained him for interrogation. Based on his passport, they identified him as Thomas Craig Sheldon, a British national.

Informing about the detention of Thomas to the media persons, the IIC of Puri Sea Beach said that during interrogation we came to know that he lives at an ashram in Puri City along with some of his relatives.

From his bag, we got his passport and informed about his detention to his family members, said the police officer.

On being informed about Thomas, his relatives rushed to the police station and had a discussion with the officers about him. Later, Thomas was released from the police custody after his relatives wrote an undertaking for him.