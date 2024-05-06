Below Header Govt Ad

Widespread bleaching events affecting coral reefs in Lakshadweep Sea: Research

By Himanshu
bleaching events affecting coral reefs in Lakshadweep
New Delhi: Researchers have recorded widespread bleaching events affecting the coral reefs in the Lakshadweep. The reason behind this has been attributed to prolonged periods of marine heat-waves. All India Radio News informed this in an X post (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

As per the information, researchers at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Kochi in Kerla have recorded widespread bleaching events affecting the coral reefs in the Lakshadweep Sea.

Reportedly, surveys were carried out at various islands of Lakshadweep. These surveys noted that the hard coral species have undergone severe bleaching. And the reason behind this primarily found was due to prolonged periods of marine heat waves affecting the region since October last year.

What is coral bleaching? When water is too warm, corals will expel the algae living in their tissues causing the coral to turn completely white. This is called coral bleaching.

When a coral bleaches, it is not dead. Corals can survive a bleaching event, but they are under more stress and are subject to mortality.

