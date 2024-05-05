IMD puts fishermen and coastal population on alert for possible surging of waves in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today put fishermen and coastal population on alert for possible surging of waves in Odisha.

The weather department said that due to anticipated strong gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph likely along and off North Odisha coast during May 6 and May 8 and the fisherman are advised not to venture into sea along and off North Odisha coast during these periods of time.

“Fishermen and coastal population are alerted to be cautious on possible surging of waves (gushing of sea water) intermittently in the near shore/beach region, particularly in the low lying areas and during high tide/spring tide phases,” the IMD said.

“Small vessels may ply nearshore with due caution. Boats may be anchored at a fair distance from each other, to avoid collision and damage. Operational/ Recreational activities at beach/ near-shore, with due care,” it added.

The waterman also issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning over different district of Odisha for the next three days due to which the maximum day temperature likely to drop.