Defence Min Rajnath Singh to visit Odisha on May 8, Amit Shah on May 12

Bhubaneswar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Odisha on May 8 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tour to Odisha again on May 12, BJP’s State Election in-charge Vijayapal Singh Tomar informed.

BJP’s State Election in-charge Vijayapal Singh Tomar informed that Rajnath Singh will visit the state on May 8 to support the party candidates who are campaigning. Similarly Amit Shah will boost the BJP’s election campaigning.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach the state today and address a public rally at Berhampur and Nabrangpur on Monday. Modi is again scheduled to visit Odisha on May 10 and 11. He will hold a road-show in Bhubaneswar and address a public meeting in Balangir.