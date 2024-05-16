Miscreants hurl bombs at moving bikes in Puri, two critical

Puri: Some unidentified miscreants reportedly hurled bombs at two moving bikes in Odisha’s Puri City today, which left at least four persons injured among whom the condition of two are stated to be critical.

Four daily workers were going on two separate bikes, two each on a bike, after their lunch break. When they reached the Srikhetra Colony, some unidentified miscreants came and suddenly threw bombs at four of them. Due to this, two of the workers sustained critical injuries while two others received minor burn injuries.

Some people rescued them and admitted them at the District Headquarter Hospital for treatment.

Though the exact reason why the miscreants hurled the bombs at the daily workers is yet to be known, it is suspected to be a fallout of past enmity.

Meanwhile, the Talabania Police has started an investigation into the matter.