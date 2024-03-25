IMD predicts temperature to hike by 3-5 degrees in Odisha during next 3 days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature is likely to rise by three to five degrees Celsius in Odisha in the next three days.

Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted, “Maximum temperature (day temperature) very likely to rise by 3-5 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha and no large change thereafter.”

“Minimum temperature (night temperature) likely to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next five days at many places over the district of Odisha,” the tweet further read.

Yesterday, the bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that three places recorded temperature of 38 degrees or more. They are Balangir (38.5), Titlagarh (38.2) and Malkangiri (38).

Likewise, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district sizzled at 37.4 degree Celsius temperature while 37 degree was reported in Bhawanipatna and Nayagarh today.

The people of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack City witnessed a temperature of 35.3 and 34.5 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, as the general polls are also approaching, keeping the scorching heat in mind, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has released heat wave contingency plan. In his letter to all the district collectors, SRC Satyabrata Sahu has asked them to take mitigation, preparedness and response measures.