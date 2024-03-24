Heatwave condition returns to Odisha, 3 places record 38 degrees or more

Bhubaneswar: The day temperature, which had dropped due to rainfall, has started to rise again in Odisha with mercury touching the 38-degree Celsius mark today.

The heatwave condition has returned to Odisha as the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed that three places recorded temperature of 38 degrees or more. They are Balangir (38.5), Titlagarh (38.2) and Malkangiri (38).

Likewise, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district sizzled at 37.4 degree Celsius temperature while 37 degree was reported in Bhawanipatna and Nayagarh today.

The people of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack City witnessed a temperature of 35.3 and 34.5 degree Celsius respectively.

The weather department also predicted that the mercury will further rise by 3-4 degrees in the next four days and the highest temperature will touch the 40-degree Celsius mark by the end of March.