Heavy rain expected in few parts of Odisha along with Kalbaisakhi!

Bhubaneswar: It will be sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon. Such weather conditions will continue for the next five days in Odisha. There is a possibility of rainfall with Kalbaisakhi especially in coastal, north and interior Odisha.

Reports further say that, heavy rain may occur at some places. Heavy rain is likely in places such as Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara. Keeping this in view, a yellow warning has been issued.

Temperatures will be below 40 degrees Celsius in the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. In the afternoon there will be rain with lightning. Breeze will blow the wind at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour. It rains due to the water vapor filled air coming from the sea to the land.

Yesterday, in Kamakhyanagar and Kheira blocks of Dhenkanal district, there was thunderstorm with wind and rain. The residents of the area have been relieved from the unbearable heat and the hailstorm.

On the other hand, in the afternoon, Kalabaisakhi Tandab was village of Khaira block. Due to heavy rain and wind, the roof of Baba Bakreshwar Shiv Peetha in the village has been broken. Similarly, there have been reports of landslides with heavy rains in Tire region under the influence of Kalabaishakhi.