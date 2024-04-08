IMD issues yellow warning for rain in Odisha for another three days, check details

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a relief for the people of the State from the heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for rain in Odisha for another three days.

As per the weather department, thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur in different districts of the State till April 11.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 09.04.2024)

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 09.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 10.04.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Rayagada .

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 10.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 11.04.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur and Rayagada.

Also Read: Rain In Odisha Likely As Yellow Warning Issued For 12 Districts