IMD issues yellow warning for rain in 23 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for rain in 23 districts of Odisha. The weather department further stated that rain likely to continue in several parts of the state for another three days.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur in different districts of the State till April 11. As per the weather reports, yellow warning has been issued for districts including Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara. The above districts are likely to experience thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH.

Meanwhile, yellow warning has been issued for districts including Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Rayagada for tomorrow.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Odisha is likely to experience rain on April 11 as well, as the Meteorological centre has issued yellow alert for Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur and Rayagada.

Due to rain, the state has got some relief from scorching heat which it was experiencing for a few days now. The temperature dropped to 37.2 degree Celsius in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Furthermore, Cuttack experienced a temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius yesterday.