Temperature to rise but rain to lash: Here’s how the weather condition of Odisha would be for next seven days, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasted rain and heatwave for the next seven days.

As predicted by the weather department, rain would occur between April 10 and April 16. However, during this period of time the maximum temperature is also likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the next 3 days.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 10.04.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and at one or two places over the rest districts of South Odisha, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Deogarh & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 10.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 11.04.2024):

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 11.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 12.04.2024):

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Nuapada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 12.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 13.04.2024):

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 13.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 14.04.2024):

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 14.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 15.04.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 15.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 16.04.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

