Heavy rain in Odisha: IMD issues Orange warning for 12 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued orange warning for rain in 12 districts of Odisha today. The regional centre of India Meteorological Department has also said that the state will continue experiencing Kalbaisakhi today also. IMD has also predicted that five districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today

As per the weather department, Thunderstorm with lightning, and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri. Likewise, heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm) at one or two places likely over districts of Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Nayagarh.

Additionally, yellow warning has been issued for seven districts of the state including Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Earlier, IMD said that under the influence of interaction of middle tropospheric westerly trough with lower level moisture laden winds from Bay of Bengal, Meteorological conditions becoming favourable for moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, gusty surface wind and fairly widespread to

widespread rainfall activity over the districts of Odisha during March 19 and March 20, 2024.

On view of Kalbaisakhi, the IMD suggested the following impact and action for heavy rain and thundershower: