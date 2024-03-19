Hail, lightning and heavy rainfall in Odisha on March 19 and March 20

Bhubaneswar: Hail, lightning and heavy rainfall in Odisha is slated to occur in the state on March 19 and March 20, said reports on Tuesday. Moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, Gusty surface winds, Hail and heavy rainfall is also expected to occur on the above mentioned dates.

Under the influence of interaction of middle tropospheric westerly trough with lower level moisture laden winds from Bay of Bengal, Meteorological conditions becoming favourable for moderate thunderstorm activity with lightning, gusty surface wind and fairly widespread to

widespread rainfall activity over the districts of Odisha during March 19 and March 20, 2024.

People are advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm

activity to protect from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas. Also harvesting of

rabi crops may be regulated judicially and farmers are advised to use hail nets to protect

vegetables and crops from hail.

ORANGE WARNING on March 19:

Thunderstorm with lightning, and gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and hail very

likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul,

Dhenkanal, and Jajpur, Also hail likely at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, and Boudh. Also thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall very likely (7cm to 11cm) at one or two places likely over districts of Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, and Jajpur.

YELLOW WARNING on March 19:

Thunderstorm with lightning heavy rainfall in Odisha and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, and Sundargarh, and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

ORANGE WARNING on March 20:

Thunderstorm with lightning, and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to

occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Also heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm) at one or two places likely over districts of Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Nayagarh.

YELLOW WARNING on March 20:

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of

Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.