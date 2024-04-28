2 killed after bus collided with truck in Odisha’s Sonepur district

Sonepur: At least two people were killed after a bus and a truck had a head on collision in Odisha’s Sonepur district. The incident occurred near Haradkhol on National Highway (NH) number 57 of the district.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Dambrudhar Swain and Shriban Gaud. The deceased were driver and helper of the bus. Reportedly, the bus was en route to Cuttack from Jeypore, when the bus had a head on collision with a truck. Fortunately, 40 passenger on board escape narrowly.

After receiving information about the incident, Sonepur police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The cops have also seized the bus and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance, one person was killed, while three others were injured in road accident in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The incident occurred when one scooty and a bike had a head on collision in Golabandha Chakk under Ghatagaon police limits of the district.

As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Gobardhan Mahakud of Suakathi village. Reportedly, Gobardhan Mahakud was on his way to meet one of his relative admitted in Ghatagaon health centre. However, as he was driving in wrong direct, a bike from opposite side came suddenly and collided with his scooty.

The locals present at the scene, immediately rushed all of them to the nearby hospital. However, the doctor declared Gobardhan Mahakud dead. Meanwhile, the three injured were shifted to Keonjhar District Headquarter Hospital after receiving primary treatment for the injuries.