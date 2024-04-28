New generation of Renault Duster expected to launch in India in H2 2025

The Renault Duster had been one of the iconic compact SUVs in India (before being discontinued) and it is expected to relaunch in 2025. According to the latest reports, the Renault Duster’s launch is likely in H2 2025. Under the alliance of Renault and Nissan, there is a lineup of four new SUVs that will launch in next two years.

It is expected that both the companies will have their respective 5-seater variants followed by 7-seater variants. Both Nissan as well as Renault want to make an impact in the local market. We are unknown whether the Duster will be offered by Nissan as Terrano. For those who are unknown, the 2024 Renault Duster as well as its Nissan counterpart have CMF-B platform (which is locally optimized). The 2025 Duster will have distinctive designs as well as bumper configurations as compared to the third-generation of Renault Duster that is available globally.

On the other hand, the Nissan midsize SUV gets a contemporary styling with interconnected L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights. The 5 seater models are expected to be pitched against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, and Honda Elevate.

Speaking about the seven seaters, we are expected to get competitors of the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700. The seven-seater SUVs are expected to get inspiration from the Dacia Bigster concept. The seven-seater Duster is undergoing testing in Europe.

We do not have any details about the powertrain. However, speculations have suggested that there are two turbo petrol engines on offer. This means that buyers will have options for manual as well as automatic transmission. The interior is expected to offer multiple tech features along with connectivity features. We expect the SUV to get fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, automatic climate control, ADAS features, multiple airbags etc.