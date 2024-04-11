Heatwave with temperature rising by 6-8 degrees to return to Odisha, IMD issues yellow warnings

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave will return to Odisha again, predicted the Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

The weather department also has issued yellow warning for scorching heat over several districts of the state saying that though there will not be large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 24 hours, the mercury will gradually rise by 6-8 degree Celsius during next subsequent 4 days at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Hot and humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Angul between 8.30 AM of April 14 and 8.30 AM of April 15.

Likewise, heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Angul and Balangir from 8.30 AM of April 15 and 8.30 AM of April 16.

IMD, however, said that due to interaction of middle & upper level dry westerlies with lower level moist air scattered to fairly widespread rain or thundershower with one or two spells of intense rainfall activity likely occur over some districts of interior Odisha during next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of Interior areas of the state and at one or two places over the districts of coastal parts, informed IMD.

