Attempt to secure honey in Keonjhar turns fatal as man falls to death from water tank

Anandapur: The attempt to secure honey in Keonjhar from a water tank turned fatal as a man slipped and fell to death said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the young man went to collect honey from the beehive in the water tank and fell down 50 feet to his death. Such an incident has come to light in Panasijharan village of Anandpur police station in Keonjhar district.

It is worth noting that a young man died after falling from a water tank in Panasijharan village of Anandpur police station in Keonjhar district. The deceased young has been identified as Gurba Hemeram.

Reports say, he climbed on the tank to collect honey from the 50 feet high water tank in the drinking water department pump house in the village this morning. However, at this time the bees scattered and attacked him. He lost his balance and fell down, dying on the spot.