Heatwave in Odisha likely to continue for the next 4 days, Talcher records 36.8

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave in Odisha is likely to continue for four more days. Entire Odisha is burning and the heat is unbearable with each passing day. The heat is increasing.

Heatwave conditions will prevail for the next four days. The weather department has estimated that the temperature in the state will increase by 2 degrees in 2 days. The temperature will be 4 to 6 degrees above normal in most parts of the state.

As a result, strong summer breeze will be experienced. The temperature may touch 45 degrees in some places. This situation is likely to remain till May 2.

Reports further say that. a red warning has been issued for some places. The Meteorological Department has appealed to take the heat wave seriously. Till May 9, there shall be no relief from the heat in the state, said weatherman Uma Sahnkar Das.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 8:30 am today:

Talcher – 36.8°C

Baripada – 36 °C

Keonjhar – 34.8°C

Rourkela – 34.8°C

Balangir – 34.8°C

Bhavanipatna – 34°C

Balasore – 34°C

Boudh – 34°C

Angul – 33.6°C

Bhubaneswar – 33.4°C

Jagatsinghpur – 33.4°C

Bhadrak – 33°C

Titilagarh – 33°C

Cuttack – 33°C

Jajpur – 33°C

On April 27 (Saturday), the weather department has issued a red warning for 15 districts of Odisha. These include Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Khordha, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, and Boudh.

During this period, warm and dry winds with blow into the state in excess quantity. Heatwave alerts have been issued to different districts of Odisha for the next five days. Currently, the maximum daily temperature remains three to four degrees above normal. Notably, some places in Odisha are also recording temperature five degrees above normal.