IMD issues ‘Red Alert’ for ‘Severe Heatwave’ for next two days in Odisha, here’s what you can do to stay safe
Bhubaneswar: Temperature likely to rise further in Odisha as the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued ‘Red Alert’ for ‘Severe Heatwave’ for next two days in the State.
The weather department has issued the ‘Red Alert’ for ‘Severe Heatwave’ over several districts of the State for April 26 and April 27.
The IMD has issued red alert saying heatwave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkal, Balangir, Nuapada, and Kahahandi oni April 26.
Red Warning for April 26:
- Heatwave to severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Nuapada and, Kalahandi.
- ORANGE WARNING: Heatwave condition very likely to prevail places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Rayagada. Khurda and Nayagarh.
Red Warning for April 27:
- Heatwave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Khurda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi and Boudh.
- ORANGE WARNING: Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri.
While issuing red alert for severe heatwave in Odisha, the weather department has advised the people of the State to take the following precautions to stay safe during this scorching heatwave conditions:
- Avoid prolonged heat exposure.
- Wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes.
- Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.
- Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.
- Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to re-hydrate the body.
- Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.
- Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.
- Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.
- Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention.
- Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately.
- Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.
- Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body and avoid highprotein food and do not eat stale food.
- Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.
- Election rallies/ gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during peak hours of the day (11am to 3pm), Also people going for rallies/ gatherings advised to take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in high humid & temperature areas.
- Keep live-stocks in cool & shade place and arrange drinking water for them.