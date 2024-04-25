IMD issues ‘Red Alert’ for ‘Severe Heatwave’ for next two days in Odisha, here’s what you can do to stay safe

Bhubaneswar: Temperature likely to rise further in Odisha as the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued ‘Red Alert’ for ‘Severe Heatwave’ for next two days in the State.

The weather department has issued the ‘Red Alert’ for ‘Severe Heatwave’ over several districts of the State for April 26 and April 27.

The IMD has issued red alert saying heatwave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkal, Balangir, Nuapada, and Kahahandi oni April 26.

Red Warning for April 26:

Heatwave to severe heatwave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Nuapada and, Kalahandi.

ORANGE WARNING: Heatwave condition very likely to prevail places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Rayagada. Khurda and Nayagarh.

Red Warning for April 27:

Heatwave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Khurda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi and Boudh.

ORANGE WARNING: Heatwave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri.

While issuing red alert for severe heatwave in Odisha, the weather department has advised the people of the State to take the following precautions to stay safe during this scorching heatwave conditions: