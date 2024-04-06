Heatstroke in Odisha affects 8 people, government sounds caution

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave in Odisha this summer has become a cause of concern for the State Government. The temperature in various states including the Twin Cities is hovering at about 40 degrees.

Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra informed that as many as eight people were affected due to heatstroke in Odisha. Maximum that is five people were affected in Angul, one from Mayurbhanj, one from Sundargarh and one from Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that, by 11:30, the temperature in Keonjhar has been recorded at 38.6 degrees. In Jharsuguda and Sambalpur, the temperature has reached 37.4. Due to the increase in sea breeze, there is less wind in Bhubaneswar today as compared to yesterday. By 11:30, the temperature has decreased to 36.2 degrees as compared to yesterday when it was 43.8.

The heat wave will continue in some parts of the state for the next 24 hours. Warning has been issued for 11 districts due to summer effect. Warning has been issued to Cuttack, Bhadrak, Niagara, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Balangir. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Center has issued a warning regarding the continuation of night heat in 8 districts.