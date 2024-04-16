Group clash in Banki of Odisha, 3 critical and 2 injured due to bomb hurling

Banki: There has been a group clash in Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard. As many as five people have been injured in the bomb hurling incident.

According to reliable reports, a bomb attack has taken place in the village of Vedaramchandrapur under Banki of Cuttack district. The bomb hurling incident took place on Monday night, due to on previous enmity. Five people were injured. The condition of three of them is critical. All of them have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

According to information, there was a group clash between two brothers due to previous enmity. After the argument, there was a major conflict. Then the bombing incident took place in the village after which locals seemed terrified.

Among the five people who were injured in the group clash in Banki, three have been critically injured and have been shifted to Cuttack SCB. On the other hand, there was tension in the village after the conflict. After receiving the information, the local police reached the spot and started the investigation. Later the people were placated by the police and local administration.