Bomb hurling in Pipili of Odisha due to group clash, 3 detained

Pipili: There have been reports of bomb hurling in Pipili block of Puri district in Odisha due to a group clash on late Tuesday night.

According to reports, the clash between two groups was due to use of water from a particular well. The dispute has arisen over the extraction of water from the well of Pipili Thakurani Duladey of Puri district.

The incident took place in Tangi Bhosar village under Delang police station limits. After last night’s commotion, there was also an incident of bomb hurling in Pipili.

The Delang police are on alert as tension continues at the scene. The Delang police station is still investigating into the matter. The police have detained three people and are interrogating them. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.