Government restricts outdoor games due to severe heatwave in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) restricted outdoor games due to severe heatwave in the state, read a circular issued today.

According to reports, the SRC said that that it has come to the notice of the Government that outdoor game activities like Cricket, Football, Hockey, etc. are going on during hot summer in many areas of the State.

The circular further read, “as per the forecast of the IMD, Bhubaneswar, hot and humid discomfort weather conditions and heat wave likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha. In this regard, people have been advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during day time between 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM.”

The letter further warned, “the maximum temperature is likely to be 39°C to 41°C in the interior parts and between 36°C to 38°C in coastal districts of the State. The relative humidity remains in the range of 40% to 60% over coastal Odisha and between 20% to 40% over interior districts of Odisha.”

Keeping in view of the weather conditions, it is requested to take precautionary measures and restrict all outdoor game activities like Cricket, Football, Hockey, etc. during hot summer. Strict enforcement shall be made on the restrictions of all outdoor sports activities stated above, read the circular.