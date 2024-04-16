Ganjam: Auto-rickshaw skids off Bankeswari Ghat; 20 injured, 8 critical

Berhampur: At least 20 people sustained injuries, 8 of them critical, after an auto-rickshaw they were traveling reportedly skidded off Bankeswari Ghat in Odisha’s Ganjam district today.

According to reports, the three-wheeler skidded off the road on Bankeswari ghat in Digapahandi block of of district and plunged about 30 feet down when occupants were returning home at Karadakana village near Sheragada after having darshan of goddess Bankeswari.

The local police with the help of the villagers rushed to the spot after getting information about the accident and rushed the injured people to the Government Hospital at Digapahandi by ambulances.

Later, eight of them were shifted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur as their condition became critical.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the accident has been initiated by the local police.

Earlier in the day a fatal incident also took place on National Highway Number 55 near Jarapada Chakk of Angul district killing a man on the spot. Over 10 others were critically injured after the bus they were travelling in hit a truck. The bus was en route from Korba of Chhattisgarh to Puri when the accident took place. After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital.