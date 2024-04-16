Baripada boils at 43.6 degree Celsius as temperatures rise above 40 °C in 29 places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Baripada boiled at 43.6 degree Celsius as temperatures rose above 40 °C in 29 places in Odisha today, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Surprisingly, a total of 18 cities recorded daytime temperatures above 41 °C today and the weather condition is predicted to get hotter again.

As predicted by the IMD, the some places of the State is likely to witness temperature as high as 45°C between April 18 and 20.

Here is the list of the places where the daytime temperatures above 41 °C was recorded today: