Baripada boils at 43.6 degree Celsius as temperatures rise above 40 °C in 29 places in Odisha

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
temperature in odisha increases
0

Bhubaneswar: Baripada boiled at 43.6 degree Celsius as temperatures rose above 40 °C in 29 places in Odisha today, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Surprisingly, a total of 18 cities recorded daytime temperatures above 41 °C today and the weather condition is predicted to get hotter again.

As predicted by the IMD, the some places of the State is likely to witness temperature as high as 45°C between April 18 and 20.

Here is the list of the places where the daytime temperatures above 41 °C was recorded today:

  1. Baripada – 43.6°C,
  2. Nuapada – 42.4°C,
  3. Paralakhemundi – 42.4°C,
  4. Talcher – 42°C,
  5. Boudh – 42°C,
  6. Bhubaneswar – 41.9°C,
  7. Malkangiri – 41.9°C,
  8. Nayagarh – 41.7°C,
  9. Angul – 41.7°C,
  10. Chandbali – 41.6°C,
  11. Khurda – 41.5°C,
  12. Titlagarh – 41.5°C,
  13. Jagatsinghpur – 41.5°C,
  14. Jharsuguda – 41.4°C,
  15. Balasore – 41.1°C,
  16. Kendrapara – 41.0°C,
  17. Dhenkanal – 41.0°C,
  18. Bhadrak – 41.0°C,

 

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11284 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.