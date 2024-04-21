Forest fire reported at 30 points of Simlipal National Park on second day

Karanjia: The wildfires are spreading rapidly in the second largest biosphere reserve in Asia Simlipal National Park of Odisha.

As per sources, the flames are rapdily spreading from one mountain to another. As a result, core areas are getting engulfed in the wildfire. It has spread to 30 points as of now. Yesterday, the fire was spotted at 13 points in the northern and southern parts of the forest. The fire has caught in eight place and in the southern part in five places.

The fire has reportedly burned several precious trees, herbs and animals in the forest range. On March this year, a fire broke out from the reserve forest and is still burning causing massive destruction to the biosphere.

An awareness programme was done to douse the flames at 284 places in the Simlipal park. Around 300 squad have been formed to douse the fire in the biosphere.