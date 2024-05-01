Flight makes emergency landing after windshield breaks due to hailstorm in Bhubaneswar

Odisha
Flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Vistara flight made an emergency landing 10 minutes after taking off in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

According to reports given by the director of the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, due to hailstorm, the windshield of the flight developed cracks. Following which, the Vistara flight en-route from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi made emergency landing in Bhubaneswar.

As many as 170 passengers were traveling in the flight and all of them are safe, added the airport director.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

