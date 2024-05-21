No respite from heat in Odisha for the next 3 days

Bhubaneswar: There will be severe heat in Odisha for the next three days informed the weather department on Tuesday said reports. The temperature is likely to increase further by 2 to 3 degrees.

Yesterday, the temperature in 10 cities of the state was recorded above 40 degrees. Heavy heat will be experienced in Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Boudh and Balangir today.

There is a threat of heatwave in this district. In view of this, the weather center has issued a yellow alert for these districts. Similarly, along with the heat in Odisha, there is a possibility of Kalabaisakhi in many places in the afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a low pressure area is likely to form over the south-west Bay of Bengal on May 22. Due to the low pressure, the regional weather department has issued warning for very heavy rainfall at isolated over North Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on May 24 and May 25.

As per weather department, the low pressure is likely to move initially Northeastwards and then concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by morning of May 24, 2024.

Under its influence, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over central Bay of Bengal from 23rd morning. It would extend to adjoining area of North Bay of Bengal from 24th May, with increased in wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph. Sea condition is likely to be rough over central Bay of Bengal from 23rd May and over North Bay of Bengal from 24th, 2024 onwards.

Following the prediction, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha today issued warnings for the fishermen. Meanwhile, yesterday, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of the day in Odisha as it sizzled at 42.4 degree Celsius.

Apart from Jharsuguda, nine other places of the State recorded temperature of 40° Celsius or more. They are Sambalpur (42), Sundargarh (41.7), Hirakud (41.6), Balangir (41.2), Boudh (41), Khurda (41), Nuapada (40.4), Bhawanipatna (40) and Keonjhar (40).