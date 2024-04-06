Five districts of Odisha change school timing, check details

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious not of the prevailing scorching heatwave conditions, as many as five districts of Odisha have changed the timing of schools.

Angul, Kandhamal, Jajpur, Nabarangpur and Sundergarh are the five districts where the timing of classes in schools have been changed.

As directed by their respective collectors, all government-aided and private school authorities in these five districts have been asked to conduct the classes from 6.30 AM to 10 AM at all government-aided and private schools in these districts.

It is to be noted here that the government while announcing morning classes for Class I to Class XII, had asked the collectors to take additional actions or change the time if it was needed.

It is to be noted here the maximum day temperature today touched 43 degrees Celsius in four places. As per the evening bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Angu, Malkangari, Boudh and Titilagarh are the four places where the mercury touched 43 degrees.

At 43.5, Angul emerged as the hottest place in the State today, the second highest temperature of the day i.e 43.2 degrees was recorded in Malkangari while Boudh and Titilagarh witnessed 43 degrees Celsius.