KIMS becomes second hospital in India to launch revolutionary hemospray, halting gastrointestinal bleeding in minutes

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Bhubaneswar has successfully launched India’s second-ever hemospray powder, a ground-breaking advancement in medical science, capable of halting gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding within 10 minutes, thus saving countless lives by dramatically reducing mortality rates.

KIMS made a significant stride in administering this novel treatment recently to a middle-aged woman suffering from severe lower GI bleeding post-surgery. The application of the endoscopic hemospray yielded instantaneous results, allowing the patient to be discharged from the ICU the following day.

The use of this hemospray powder will be helpful in emergencies, where a therapeutic endoscopist can stop internal GI bleeding immediately and save the patient’s life. This innovation would be a game changer and a great addition to the gastroenterology armamentarium for the treatment of GI bleeding as it is safe and effective in some scenarios, where other endoscopic modalities may fail.

The introduction of the hemospray powder at KIMS is part of a larger initiative to deliver unparalleled medical services to the people of Eastern India, leveraging extensive experience and expertise. The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta had congratulated the doctors for adopting this pathbreaking solution in providing advanced treatment to patients.

The Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at KIMS, offering a full spectrum of outpatient, inpatient, and endoscopic services, is led by a team of esteemed professionals. Prof. Manoj Kumar Sahu heads the department, with guidance from luminaries such as Prof. S.K. Acharya (Pro chancellor, KIIT University), Prof. Y.K. Chawla (Chairman of Academics, KIMS), and Prof. A.C. Anand (Emeritus Professor, Gastroenterology).

The department also boasts a dedicated team comprising Dr. S.C. Panigrahi, Prof. Preetam Nath, Dr. B. Mallick, Dr. D. Praharaj, Dr. S.K. Sahu, and Dr. S. Giri.