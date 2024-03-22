Fake CBI officer nabbed in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: A fake CBI officer was nabbed by Police on Friday. He was nabbed from an Ambulance on the National Highway no. 18 under Bangiriposi Police Station. Another culprit, a man from Kendrapara fled from the scene.

As per reports, today morning the fake CBI officer from Betanati area was shifting a criminal in an Ambulance. They were on their way to the Jamsula area in the Odisha-West Bengal-Jharkhand border area in Mayurbhanj district.

Near Kalabadia the youth asked the driver to halt the vehicle to attend natural call. As the vehicle stopped, the so called patient, who had been wrapped in black cloth, started to run away from the spot. Seeing this the Ambulance driver shouted for help and the locals rushed to the spot when the whole incident came to light.

The person who was with the driver had identified himself as a CBI officer. However, as the locals suspected they informed Bangiriposi Police.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and brought the two suspects and the Ambulance to the Police Station. As Police initiated interrogation, the fact came to light.

