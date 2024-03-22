Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab resigns from BJD

Cuttack: Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab resigned from the state Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday. Mahtab announced about his resignation in a press meet.

“Today, I tender my resignation from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal,” he said while addressing the media persons.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, the son of former Oidsha CM Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab, was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha in 1998 from Cuttack constituency. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 from the same constituency.

More details awaited.

