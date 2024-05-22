Below Header Govt Ad

ED arrests company director for illegal and excess mining in Odisha

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bhubaneswar reportedly arrested the director of a company on charges of illegal and excess mining in Odisha.

The arrestee has been identified as Anand Kumar Agarwal, the director of Siddharth Sponge and Power Private Limited. He was arrested on May 18 and was produced before the Special PMLA court in Bhubaneswar.

“ED, Bhubaneswar has arrested a person namely Anand Kumar Agarwal on 18.05.2024, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in the case of Basant Kumar Das & Others,  and subsequently produced before the Hon’ble Special Court (PMLA), Bhubaneswar,” said the ED on its X handle today adding that the court has granted custody to ED till 22.05.2024.

Allegations were leveled against the company saying that it resorted to illegal and excess mining at Kashibeda in the Mayurbhanj district of the state. Based on the allegation, the Vigilance registered a case and had started an investigation into matter and arrested Agarwal.

