Commissionerate Police launches two mobile apps for election in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today launched two apps in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Bhubaneswar.

As per a press release issued by the Commissionerate Police, the City police has developed the two mobile applications —Police Patrolling & Booth Monitoring System (PPBMS) and Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) with the help of the Odisha Space Application Center (ORSAC).

The apps have been developed for efficient execution of its role by the police during polling and helpful to the public for exercising their votes in 1132 booths on May 25.

The applications will be used for the location of the patrolling units can be monitored during the polling period and sent to the required location immediately in case of emergency.

Besides, through this application, the staff deployed in the booth can directly provide the control room with the current status of the booth such as Polling status, the number of voters waiting in the queue, and in case of disruption, they can immediately provide complete information with photos or videos.

Routes are pre-defined for mobile parties to patrol and any deviation from that route will generate an off-route alert on the Dashboard in the Control Room.

The PPBMS and VTS are web and GIS-based applications which has been developed for tracking and monitoring police vehicles displayed for election from the control room for Commissionerate Police.

It includes polling booth live updates which will be reflected on the dashboard Mobile app-based alerts, incidents and SOS messages can be sent to nearby mobile parties and control rooms.

A geodatabase has been prepared using ORSAC georeferenced cadastral level maps and ortho images for the location of booths, pre-defined boundaries of mobile parties and boundaries of police stations.

PPBMS & VTS App features:

Real-time Tracking of Patrolling Units; Route Monitoring; Live Polling Updates; Hourly Voter Count; Timely Voters Queue Count; Incident Reporting with Image and Videography; Alerts and SoS facility in extreme situations; Booth location, Ward, Village and Police Station Boundaries; Location sharing by police personnel from the incident site; Navigation facility on Map to the incident site.

