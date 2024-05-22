PM Modi to visit Odisha on May 29 yet again, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Modi to visit Odisha again on May 29 said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Odisha again on the May 29. He will attend public meetings in Balasore and Kendrapara.

Vijaypal Singh Tomar informed about the Prime Minister’s visit to Odisha. On May 20, he campaigned for the party candidates in BJP’s Vijay Sankalp rally in Angul and Cuttack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a road show in Puri in the morning.

Earlier on May 6 and May 10, he attended the gatherings and asked for votes for the party candidates. Amit Shah is coming to Odisha again on the May 25, said reliable reports. Public meetings will be held in Baripada, Chandbali, Korei and Jagatsinghpur by Shah.

In view of the upcoming election in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bhubaneswaron May 10. PM Modi to visit Odishabegan his roadshow at around 8.30 PM from the State party office and concluded at Vani Vihar by 9.30 PM.

A huge crowd including the party leaders and workers turned up and lined both sides of the 2.5-km-long stretch to greet him by shouting slogans, waving party flags, holding his cut-outs and party’s election symbol lotus.

A heavy security arrangement was made by the Odisha police with the help of the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos. Barricades were erected on both sides of the road from Master canteen Square to Vani Vihar and the area was declared no-fly zone.

A total of 55 platoons of police force along with 5 DCPs, 10 Additional DCPs, 27 ACPs, 41 Inspectors,180 other Officers were deployed on both sides from Vani Vihar to Mastercanteen Square to provide security. Besides, as many as three units of anti-terrorist special tactical unit (STU), dog and bomb squads were also deployed.