SCB successfully conducts first ever liver transplantation surgery

Cuttack: The SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack successfully conducted first ever liver transplantation surgery on Wednesday.

According to reports, a male patient suffering from Liver Cirrhosis was transplanted with liver donated by his wife.

A team of 10 experts of AIG Hyderabad and SCBMCH conducted the 10-hour long surgery successfully at the special modular operation theatre at the trauma building on the premises of the government-run hospital.

Both the recipient and the donor are in good condition, said sources adding that the liver transplantation surgery was done completely free of cost.

It is to be noted here that the then Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das (now dead) had launched the Liver Transplantation Unit and Child Allergy OPD at Hospital on October 25, 2021. He then again inaugurated it on September 29, 2022 after the OPD was shifted to the hepatology department. However, the liver transplant facility was hanging fire as there were no professors in the gastrointestinal surgery and hepatology departments.