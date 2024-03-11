CM Naveen launches BDA’s ‘Ama Bhoomi’ initiative in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the ‘AMA BHOOMI’ initiative (Assuring Mass Access through Bhubaneswar Open Space Ownership and Management), while inaugurating Ananda Bana at Shankarpur in Bhubaneswar.

This is a 5T initiative taken up by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) with an objective to create and maintain open spaces promoting well-being, sustainability, and a resilient urban landscape in the state capital.

The strategic creation and maintenance of open spaces will not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also serve as a crucial environmental intervention, fostering a more climate-resilient environment by mitigating urban heat island impacts and increasing the city’s green cover and blueways.

It beckons a transformative era for Bhubaneswar, promoting well-being, sustainability, and a healthier future.

Bhubaneswar, as a city, has evolved into a dynamic urban centre fuelled by substantial growth in education, commerce, governance, and its designation as the capital city of the State. However, this progress has been accompanied by burgeoning urban challenges, necessitating innovative solutions to safeguard and enhance the quality of life for its citizens.

In order to meet the growing requirement for open spaces in the state capital, five distinct assets including parks; playfields; multipurpose grounds such as cultural spaces, crematoriums and Durga Mandaps; blueways (water bodies) and greenways (open spaces and corridors along public roads) will be identified under the initiative.

Under this policy, land will be developed as open spaces through development models, establishing a special fund, and implementing an institutional mechanism to address the challenges in the present system for open space provision.

This initiative not only bridges the gap between the current state of open spaces and the required international standards but also outlines a comprehensive and systematic approach towards organizing parks and open spaces in the city.

For the successful implementation of this initiative, the BDA has strategically divided its approach into two key components: “hardware” and “software.”

The “hardware” components include earmarking of land as per national and international benchmark with the support of the General Administration (GA) Department. Additionally, the financial resources will be managed with the help from various government departments while development of assets will be done with the help of various government project executing agencies.

On the other hand, the “software” components cover the establishment of the AMA BHOOMI Division in BDA, serving as the cornerstone for the overall management of this initiative.

The AMA BHOOMI portal, featuring user-friendly interfaces has been developed for both administrative functions and public information dissemination.

The dedicated Comprehensive Facility Management Services (CFMS) will ensure seamless operation and maintenance of the infrastructure.

And lastly, City Activation programs will be conducted extensively, fostering a sense of ownership and participation among the citizens.

Through this comprehensive strategy, BDA aims not only to enhance the physical infrastructure but also to cultivate a sense of community ownership and engagement, ultimately fostering sustainable development and growth in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: Odisha CM Inaugurates Bharatpur Police Station Building