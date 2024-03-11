Odisha CM inaugurates Bharatpur police station building

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Bharatpur Police Station building under Bhubaneswar Cuttack Commissionerate police limits today.

Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Bhubaneswar MLA (North) Sushant Rout attended the function.

DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda, CMD OPHWC Dr Santosh Bala, Addl CP Awinash Kumar, DCP Prateek Singh also attended the inauguration.

The Bharatpur Police Station building is the first of its kind in the state that symbolises modernization and progress.

It is built over an acre of land at an estimated cost of Rs 4.50 crores. This iconic three-story structure has 11,400 sq ft built up area. It is designed with cutting-edge smart building solutions thereby optimising operational efficiency and enhancing public service delivery.

What sets it apart from traditional police stations is its focus on being people-friendly. From the moment you enter, you’ll be greeted by amenities such as landscaped lawns, selfie point, reception area, waiting lounge and even a crèche for those visiting with children. Drinking water facility and separate toilets for male & female visitors fulfills the essential needs.

There are separate desks for women and children, ensuring their comfort and safety. There is a counselling room for the victims in distress. The inclusion of tactiles and ramp access makes it accessible for persons with disabilities while separate restrooms cater to their specific requirements.

This modern police station also boasts features like an interrogation room, conference hall, and CCTNS network for efficient investigations. Safety is paramount with surveillance cameras, firefighting systems, and lightning protection system. All the officers have been provided with modular work spaces for efficient functioning. It also houses malkhana, VHF and CCTV control room, record room, separate male and female hazats. The DCO room is just near the reception to effectively cater to the visitors.

It is also equipped with a modern pantry, barracks for staff, separate rest rooms for women officers and male officers.

This modern building serves as an excellent example of how forward-thinking design and technology can transform traditional institutions into modern, citizen-centric spaces.

It showcases the commitment of the Odisha government towards providing efficient and effective law enforcement services to its citizens.