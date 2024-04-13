Body of youth recovered from prawn gheri in Balasore of Odisha

Jaleswar: In a shocking incident, the body of a youth was recovered from a prawn gheri in Balasore district of Odisha, said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, a dead body of a young man was recovered from a prawn gheri in Balasore Dead body recovered from under Singla police station in Gadhiya village.

The young man’s body has injury marks in different parts of his body, said reports. The family has filed a murder case in Singla police station. The investigation is underway at the scene of the crime.

The deceased youth has been identified as Jagabandhu Swain of Patta village under Sadar police station. Whether it is a murder or a suicide is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.