iQOO Z9x 5G with 6,000mAh battery lauched in India; Check price, features

Smartphone brand iQOO has added another affordable smartphone to its lineup in India with the launch of the new Z series device named Z9x. It comes with a sleek 7.99mm design and a massive 6,000mAh battery in India. The device comes with a 50MP AI rear camera system and is offered with 2+3 years of Android and security updates. It also comes with the first in-segment IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. The company claims the mobile phone caters perfectly to the needs of dynamic GenZ users.

It is available in three storage options and two colour options of Tornado Green and Storm Grey.

iQOO Z9x 5G Price in India

The device is priced at Rs 12,999 (effective price — Rs 11,999) for 4GB+128GB, Rs 14,499 (effective price — Rs 12,999) for 6GB+128GB and Rs 15,999 (effective price — Rs 14,499) for 8GB+128GB, the new smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and iQOO e-store starting May 21.

Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO said in a statement that “The iQOO Z9x, with its sleek 7.99mm design, boasts a powerful 6000mAh battery that caters perfectly to the needs of our dynamic GenZ users. Designed for those who are always on the go, it offers a Full Day, Fully Loaded experience, merging style and performance seamlessly.”

iQOO Z9x 5G specifications

The iQOO Z9x is equipped with a 6.72-inch ultra-bright 120Hz adaptive display with dual stereo speakers that delivers an immersive audio-visual experience.

It features a 50MP AI rear camera system, empowering users to flex their photography skills with its impressive camera prowess, ensuring stunning day and night captures. Additionally, the smartphone camera setup is paired with a 2MP Bokeh Camera, allowing users to reinvent the consumer’s overall photography experience.

iQOO Z9x also boasts up to 16GB of extended RAM (combining 8GB of RAM with an additional 8GB of extended RAM along with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage).

It features the all-new Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, out of the box. Further, iQOO Z9x also offers 2+3 years of Android and security updates.