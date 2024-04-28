BJD candidates Achyuta Samanta and Saluga Pradhan intensify campaigning

Phulbani: Biju Janata Dal’s Kandhamal MP candidate Achyuta Samanta and G. Udayagiri MLA candidate Saluga Pradhan intensified their campaigning for the upcoming elections.

The two leaders of the State ruling party (BJD) held massive a bike rally in G. Udayagiri assembly constituency today. They started the bike rally from Gasaguda village and passed through Tikabali, Tentuligada , Bastingia, Katimaha, Paburia and finally concluded at Gadaguda village.

Hundreds of party workers along with several leaders took part in the bike rally and sought votes for both Achyuta Samanta and Saluga Pradhan.

Both Achyuta Samanta and Saluga Pradhan also met the people on their way and appealed them to bless the BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to become the Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth time.

They also sought the cooperation and support of the locals in making the district as a developed district in the State.

Also Read: JP Nadda Seeks Votes For Candidates At Vijay Sankalp Samavesh In Odisha